News & Insights

US Markets
RARE

Health Care Sector Update for 10/19/2023: RARE, GILD, PFE, XLV, IBB

October 19, 2023 — 09:15 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) marginally lower recently.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) priced an underwritten public offering of about 8.3 million shares at $30 each. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was up more than 2% pre-bell.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) said new real-world data from an ongoing study reinforced the safety and efficacy profile of Biktarvy as a treatment regimen for people with HIV, including those with a prior treatment history or comorbidities. Gilead Sciences was slightly lower pre-bell.

Pfizer (PFE) will charge $1,390 per five-day course of its COVID-19 drug Paxlovid, the company told MT Newswires. Pfizer was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RARE
GILD
PFE
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.