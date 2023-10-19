Health Care Sector Update for 10/19/2023: RARE, GILD, PFE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining premarket Thursday, with the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.2% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) marginally lower recently.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) priced an underwritten public offering of about 8.3 million shares at $30 each. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical was up more than 2% pre-bell.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) said new real-world data from an ongoing study reinforced the safety and efficacy profile of Biktarvy as a treatment regimen for people with HIV, including those with a prior treatment history or comorbidities. Gilead Sciences was slightly lower pre-bell.

Pfizer (PFE) will charge $1,390 per five-day course of its COVID-19 drug Paxlovid, the company told MT Newswires. Pfizer was marginally advancing in recent premarket activity.

