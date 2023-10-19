News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 10/19/2023: RARE, BEAM, MDAI, WBA

October 19, 2023

Health care stocks fell late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 1.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping about 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.6%.

In corporate news, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) shares rose 5% after the company said late Wednesday it priced an underwritten public offering of about 8.3 million shares at $30 per share.

Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) said Thursday it will cut its workforce by 20%, or about 100 employees, amid a restructuring plan to streamline operations. Its shares slumped 12%.

Spectral AI (MDAI) shares surged nearly 40% after it said Thursday its DeepView SnapShot Wound Imaging System has received a class 1 medical device classification from the US Food and Drug Administration. The device has also obtained the UK Conformity Assessed mark, the company said.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) agreed to pay $192.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit related to its 2015 bid to acquire Rite Aid (RAD), Reuters and Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing court filings. Walgreens shares fell 1.3%.

