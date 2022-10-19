Health Care Sector Update for 10/19/2022: ZYME, JAZZ, LMAO, MRVI, DHR, SIEN

Health care stocks were finishing slightly above their intra-day lows this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 1.7% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 1.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 3.5%.

In company news, Zymeworks (ZYME) gained nearly 16% after announcing an exclusive licensing deal with Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) to develop and commercialize Zymeworks' zanidatamab cancer drug candidate. Under terms of the new partnership, Jazz initially will pay $50 million for rights to the HER2-targeted bispecific antibody and will make a second one-time payment of $325 million if its decides to continue development after receiving top-line data for zanidatamab later this year. Jazz shares were 2.3% lower this afternoon.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities (LMAO) climbed as much as 50% on Wednesday, topping out at a best-ever $12.80 a share, after shareholders at the blank-check company overnight voted to approve its proposed merger with SeaStar Medical, which is working to commercialize extracorporeal therapies to treat organ inflammation.

To the downside, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (MRVI) declined 13% after Wednesday saying executive board chairman and former chief executive Carl Hull has returned as interim CEO after the Delaware Court of Chancery Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order barring William Martin III from continuing as Maravai's new CEO at the specialty drug maker until the court rules on whether the former Danaher (DHR) executive violated a non-compete agreement by taking the top job at Maravai earlier this month.

Sientra (SIEN) plunged over 37% to a record low of $0.38 a share after the medical aesthetics company late Tuesday disclosed plans for a public offering of its common stock as well as warrants to buy additional shares. Net proceeds from the upcoming stock sale will be used for working capital and funding general business activities, it said.

