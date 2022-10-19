Health Care Sector Update for 10/19/2022: SIEN,LMAO,MRVI,DHR

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 2.2% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) down 2.0%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 3.3%.

In company news, Sientra (SIEN) plunged over 36% to a record low of $0.39 a share after the medical aesthetics company late Tuesday disclosed plans for a public offering of its common stock as well as warrants to buy additional shares, subject to market and other conditions. Net proceeds from the upcoming stock sale will be used for working capital and funding general business activities, it said.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings (MRVI) declined 14% after Wednesday saying executive board chairman and former chief executive Carl Hull has returned as interim CEO after the Delaware Court of Chancery Tuesday issued a temporary restraining order barring William Martin III from continuing as Maravai's new CEO at the specialty drug maker until the court rules on whether the former Danaher (DHR) executive violated a non-compete agreement by taking the top job at Maravai earlier this month.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities (LMAO) climbed as much as 50% on Wednesday, topping out at a best-ever $12.80 a share, after shareholders at the blank-check company overnight voted to approve its proposed merger with SeaStar Medical, which is working to commercialize extracorporeal therapies to treat organ inflammation.

