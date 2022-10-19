Health Care Sector Update for 10/19/2022: ABT, JAZZ, ZYME, ISRG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down 0.6% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was flat.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was declining by 3.8% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per diluted share, down from $1.40 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) and Zymeworks' (ZYME) subsidiary Zymeworks BC Inc. have entered into an exclusive licensing deal in which Jazz will be allowed to develop and commercialize Zymeworks' zanidatamab, a HER2-targeted bispecific antibody that the companies said has shown anti-tumor activity in several HER2-expressing cancers. Jazz Pharmaceuticals was 5% lower.

Intuitive (ISRG) reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.19 per diluted share, flat from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.12. Intuitive was recently up 11%.

