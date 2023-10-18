Health Care Sector Update for 10/18/2023: YTEN, ICU, NEXI, CELC

Health care stocks were retreating late Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.6%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) declined 1.9%.

In corporate news, Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) shares jumped 15% after the company acquired the exclusive global license to commercialize Rothamsted Research's advanced omega-3 Camelina technology.

SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares surged 70% after the US Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Device Designation for its Selective Cytopheretic Device for use with patients with acute kidney injury and acute on chronic liver failure.

NexImmune (NEXI) said its board approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. Its shares tumbled 19%.

Celcuity (CELC) shares jumped 11% after the company said it agreed to sell its securities in a private placement, expecting to raise about $50 million in gross proceeds.

