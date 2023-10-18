Health Care Sector Update for 10/18/2023: ICU, NEXI, CELC

Health care stocks fell Wednesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.4%.

In corporate news, SeaStar Medical (ICU) shares surged 52% after the company said it received breakthrough device designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for a device for patients in hospitals' intensive care units with acute kidney injury and acute on chronic liver failure.

NexImmune (NEXI) said its board approved a 1-for-25 reverse stock split to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. Its shares tumbled 14%.

Celcuity (CELC) shares jumped 10% after the company said it agreed to sell its securities in a private placement, expecting to raise about $50 million in gross proceeds.

