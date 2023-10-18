News & Insights

US Markets
ABT

Health Care Sector Update for 10/18/2023: ABT, ARDX, TNGX, XLV, IBB

October 18, 2023 — 09:16 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) marginally higher.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was climbing almost 3% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.14 per diluted share, down from $1.15 a year earlier but still beating the $1.10 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Ardelyx (ARDX) was gaining nearly 13% in value after the US Food and Drug Administration approved Xphozah as an add-on therapy to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease on dialysis who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) was up 7% after saying Boxer Capital executed a purchase of about 1.3 million shares of Tango common stock on Oct. 13 and 16.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABT
ARDX
TNGX
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.