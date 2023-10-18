Health Care Sector Update for 10/18/2023: ABT, ARDX, TNGX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were steady premarket Wednesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) marginally higher.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was climbing almost 3% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.14 per diluted share, down from $1.15 a year earlier but still beating the $1.10 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Ardelyx (ARDX) was gaining nearly 13% in value after the US Food and Drug Administration approved Xphozah as an add-on therapy to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease on dialysis who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.

Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) was up 7% after saying Boxer Capital executed a purchase of about 1.3 million shares of Tango common stock on Oct. 13 and 16.

