Health Care Sector Update for 10/18/2022: JNJ,AKUS,LLY,RMED,COSM

Healthcare stocks continued to edge higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing less than 0.1%, giving back most of its midday gain.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) declined 0.1% after the healthcare conglomerate Tuesday reported Q3 results exceeding Wall Street expectations while narrowing its FY22 earnings forecast and cutting its projected sales for the 12 months ending Dec. 31. Excluding one-time items, it earned $2.55 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 while net sales grew 1.9% over year-ago levels to $23.79 billion compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted Q3 profit of $2.49 per share on $23.44 billion in revenue.

Cosmos Holdings (COSM) plunged 49% to a record low of $0.08 a share after the drug maker priced an upsized $7.5 million public offering of 62.5 million common shares at $0.12 each, or 20% under Monday's closing price. Investors also received equal numbers of series A and series B warrants to buy additional shares.

To the upside, Ra Medical Systems (RMED) raced nearly 15% higher after the laser ablation firm Tuesday completed a $7.6 million at-the-market sale of more than 1.07 million common shares at a weighted average of $7.09 apiece, or 30% above Monday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to satisfy a condition of Ra's proposed merger with Catheter Precision, which is expected to close by the end of 2022, subject to conditions.

Akouos (AKUS) soared Tuesday, recently climbing almost 90% to touch a new 16-month high, after the precision genetic medicine company Tuesday agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), which will pay $12.50 in cash for each Akouos share while issuing one contingent value right for up to $3 more per share based on the company achieving certain performance benchmarks over the next four years. Lilly shares also were fractionally higher.

