Health Care Sector Update for 10/18/2022: AKUS,LLY,RMED,COSM

Health care stocks were edging higher Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.5% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.2%.

In company news, Akouos (AKUS) soared Tuesday, recently climbing almost 90% to touch a new 16-month high, after the precision genetic medicine company Tuesday agreed to be acquired by Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), which will pay $12.50 in cash for each Akouos share and also issuing one contingent value right for up to $3 more per share based on the company achieving certain performance benchmarks over the next four years. Lilly shares also were fractionally higher.

Ra Medical Systems (RMED) raced 20% higher after the laser ablation firm Tuesday completed a $7.6 million at-the-market sale of more than 1.07 million common shares at a weighted average of $7.09 apiece, or 30% above Monday's closing price. Net proceeds will be used to satisfy a condition of Ra's proposed merger with Catheter Precision, which is expected to close by the end of 2022, subject to conditions.

Cosmos Holdings (COSM) plunged 49% to a record low of $0.08 a share after the drug maker priced an upsized $7.5 million public offering of 62.5 million common shares at $0.12 each, or 20% under Monday's closing price. Investors also received equal numbers of series A and series B warrants to buy additional shares.

