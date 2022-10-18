Health Care Sector Update for 10/18/2022: AKUS, LLY, AVEO, JNJ, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) were each climbing about 1.6% recently.

Akouos (AKUS) was surging past 87% after Eli Lilly (LLY) agreed to acquire the company for up to $610 million in cash. Under the terms of the transaction, Lilly will acquire Akouos for $12.50 per share in cash plus one contingent value right entitling the holder to an additional $3 in cash.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) was gaining over 40% in value after the company agreed to be acquired by South Korean chemical company LG Chem in an all-cash deal with an implied equity value of $566 million on a fully diluted basis.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.55 per diluted share, down from $2.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $2.49. Johnson & Johnson was 0.5% lower in recent market activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.