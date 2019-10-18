Health Care Sector Update for 10/18/2019: JNJ,TRXC,CNC,WCG

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -5.29%

PFE -0.23%

ABT +0.67%

MRK +0.60%

AMGN -0.89%

Health care stocks were declining this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling over 0.6% on Friday while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were down more than 0.4% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.9%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) fell over 5% after the health care conglomerate Friday agreed to voluntarily recall a single lot of its Johnson's Baby Powder after the US Food and Drug Administration found "sub-trace levels" of chrysotile asbestos in a sample purchased online. While the FDA said the contamination did not exceed 0.00002%, the company said it was acting "out of an abundance of caution," adding it has begun "rigorous, thorough investigation" of the issue.

In other sector news:

(-) TransEnterix (TRXC) fell 5.9% after the medical device company late Thursday said it was exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, and has hired JPMorgan to assist with the process. The maker of robotic tools used during surgery also said it had enough cash on hand to stay in business through the end of March and was beginning a restructuring effort to lower its operating costs.

(-) Centene (CNC) declined Friday, dropping 1.4%, after the managed health care company said regulators in five more states - Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Ohio and Texas - have signed off on its proposed $17.3 billion purchase of WellCare Health Plans (WCG), increasing the number of state approvals to 24. On top of gaining regulatory nods in the remaining states, the deal also still needs to be cleared by the federal government under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, the companies said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.