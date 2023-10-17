Health Care Sector Update for 10/17/2023: JNJ, NKTX, FTRE

Health care stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index fractionally higher and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.3%.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) raised its full-year outlook after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results, led by double-digit growth in its Medtech business. Its shares were still down 1.1%.

Nkarta (NKTX) shares more than doubled after Lupus Therapeutics said Tuesday it formed a partnership to use Nkarta's cell therapy NKX019 to treat refractory lupus nephritis.

Fortrea (FTRE) shares rose past 4% after activist hedge fund Starboard Value disclosed an 8.7% stake in the contract-research company.

