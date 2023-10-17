Health Care Sector Update for 10/17/2023: EVLO, JNJ, NKTX, FTRE

Health care stocks fell late Tuesday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) shedding 0.4%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) dropped 0.1%.

In corporate news, Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) shares plunged 58% after the company said its phase 2 trial of EDP2939 for the treatment of psoriasis didn't meet the primary endpoint.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) raised its full-year outlook after reporting better-than-expected Q3 results, led by double-digit growth in its Medtech business. Its shares fell 1.4%.

Nkarta (NKTX) shares more than doubled after Lupus Therapeutics said it formed a partnership to use Nkarta's cell therapy NKX019 to treat refractory lupus nephritis.

Fortrea (FTRE) shares rose 3% after activist hedge fund Starboard Value disclosed an 8.7% stake in the contract-research company.

