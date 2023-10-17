News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 10/17/2023: ASMB, GILD, EVLO, JNJ, XLV, IBB

October 17, 2023

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Tuesday with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) recently inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down by 0.2%.

Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) was rallying by over 101% after the company and Gilead Sciences (GILD) said they entered into a 12-year partnership to accelerate the research and development of new therapies for viral diseases, with an initial focus on herpesviruses and hepatitis B and D viruses.

Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) was slipping past 55% after the company said its phase 2 clinical trial of EDP2939 for the treatment of moderate psoriasis did not meet the primary endpoint.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.66 per diluted share, up from $2.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.52. Johnson & Johnson was 1% lower in recent premarket activity.

