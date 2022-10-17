Health Care Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SRNE, JAGX, NGM

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.0%.

In company news, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) climbed over 12% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday said it completed phase 1 testing of its STI-1558 prospective treatment for COVID-19 in 58 healthy volunteers in Australia without any serious adverse events.

Jaguar Health (JAGX) added more than 11% after its crofelemer drug candidate was designated as an orphan drug for the treatment of microvillus inclusion disease, a rare diarrheal disorder.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) was sinking over 71%, earlier dropping 75% to a touch a new record low of $3.30 a share, after Monday saying its NGM621 drug candidate failed to produce a statistically significant rate of change during a phase 2 trial in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.