US Markets
SRNE

Health Care Sector Update for 10/17/2022: SRNE, JAGX, NGM

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.8% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.0%.

In company news, Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) climbed over 12% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday said it completed phase 1 testing of its STI-1558 prospective treatment for COVID-19 in 58 healthy volunteers in Australia without any serious adverse events.

Jaguar Health (JAGX) added more than 11% after its crofelemer drug candidate was designated as an orphan drug for the treatment of microvillus inclusion disease, a rare diarrheal disorder.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) was sinking over 71%, earlier dropping 75% to a touch a new record low of $3.30 a share, after Monday saying its NGM621 drug candidate failed to produce a statistically significant rate of change during a phase 2 trial in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRNEJAGXNGM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular