Health Care Sector Update for 10/17/2022: MIST, DBTX, GSK, XLV, IBB

MT Newswires
Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Monday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was nearly 9% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up more than 1%.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) was gaining nearly 26% in value after saying its paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia therapeutic candidate, etripamil, met its primary endpoint during a phase 3 clinical trial.

Decibel Therapeutics (DBTX) was rallying past 18% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Investigational New Drug application to begin a phase 1/2 clinical trial in pediatric patients of DB-OTO, its lead gene therapy product candidate.

GSK (GSK) was up more than 2% after saying it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for a new single-vial presentation of Menveo for individuals aged 10 to 55 years.

