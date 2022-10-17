Health Care Sector Update for 10/17/2022: CANO, CVS, SRNE, JAGX, NGM

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.9% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 1.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 2.0%.

In company news, Cano Health (CANO) tumbled nearly 43%, more than giving back all of its recent gains, after Deal Reporter Monday said CVS Health (CVS) has walked away from a potential acquisition of the health care provider. Cano began its rally late last month after Dow Jones said several prospective suitors were considering bids for the company and the stock peaked Oct. 7 at $9.75 a share - or nearly 55% above its Sept. 21 close - after Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reported CVS was in exclusive talks to buy Cano.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) was sinking over 71%, earlier dropping 75% to a touch a new record low of $2.92 a share, after Monday saying its NGM621 drug candidate failed to produce a statistically significant rate of change during a phase 2 trial in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

To the upside, Jaguar Health (JAGX) added nearly 12% after its crofelemer drug candidate was designated as an orphan drug for the treatment of microvillus inclusion disease, a rare diarrheal disorder.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) climbed 15% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday said it completed phase 1 testing of its STI-1558 prospective treatment for COVID-19 in 58 healthy volunteers in Australia without any serious adverse events.

