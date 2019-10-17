Health Care Sector Update for 10/17/2019: TNDM,MRTX,TEVA,DFFN

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.95%

PFE +0.48%

ABT +0.84%

MRK -0.52%

AMGN +0.18%

Health care stocks extended their day-long advance on Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing just over 1.0% this afternoon while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up more than 0.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was rising 0.8%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) was ahead more than 6% on Thursday after the medical device company said a study funded by the National Institutes of Health of its t:slim X2 insulin pump lowered blood glucose levels better than patients using a sensor-augmented pump, also keeping blood-sugar levels at optimum levels for longer periods of time, with fewer spikes or declines in levels and maintaining improved HbA1c levels. The results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In other sector news:

(-) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) rose 11% after Gabelli Thursday raised its investment recommendation for the generic drugmaker to buy from hold. The company also received approval to start producing in China.

(+) Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) climbed over 8% after the targeted oncology company Thursday said it will present initial phase I data evaluating the pharmacokinetics, safety and clinical activity of its MRTX849 drug candidate in advanced solid tumors at the International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics on Oct. 28 in Boston.

(-) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) dropped 18% after the drugmaker filed a preliminary prospectus to raise almost $19 million through the sale of shares and warrants. Separately, the company said it has enrolled the first patient in a phase II study evaluating its trans sodium crocetinate drug candidate to treat stroke.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.