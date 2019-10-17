Health Care Sector Update for 10/17/2019: MRTX,TEVA,DFFN

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were outperforming Thursday, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing nearly 0.9% this afternoon while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 gained almost 0.9% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up just less than 0.8%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) climbed 4.5% after the targeted oncology company Thursday said it will present initial phase I data evaluating the pharmacokinetics, safety and clinical activity of its MRTX849 drug candidate in advanced solid tumors at the International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics on Oct. 28 in Boston.

In other sector news:

(-) Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) rose 6% after Gabelli Thursday raised its investment recommendation for the generic drugmaker to buy from hold. The company also received approval to start producing in China.

(-) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) dropped 13.52% after the drugmaker filed a preliminary prospectus to raise almost $19 million through the sale of shares and warrants. Separately, the company said it has enrolled the first patient in a phase II study evaluating its trans sodium crocetinate drug candidate to treat stroke.

