Health Care Sector Update for 10/17/2019: CRON, BNGO, DFFN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.57%

PFE: Flat

ABT: 0.05%

MRK: +0.29%

AMGN: Flat

Top health care stocks were flat to higher pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(+) Cronos Group (CRON), which was gaining more than 23% in value after saying it will own a 31% stake in Cronos Australia when its initial public offering on the Australian Securities Exchange in November is completed.

(-) Bionano Genomics (BNGO) was down more than 40% after a surge of over 400% the previous day, when it announced that certain organizations, including PerkinElmer Genomics and the University of Iowa, have adopted its genome imaging platform Saphyr system for use in their clinical genomics laboratories.

(-) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) was almost 3% lower after it filed a preliminary prospectus to raise about $19 million through the sale of shares and warrants, with H.C. Wainwright as bookrunner.

