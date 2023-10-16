Health Care Sector Update for 10/16/2023: OMER, NVAX, ALDX, DARE

Health care stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, Omeros (OMER) shares tumbled almost 30% after the company said it will discontinue its phase 3 trial assessing narsoplimab to treat immunoglobulin A nephropathy after an interim analysis showed it didn't achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint compared with placebo.

Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 6% after the Financial Times reported that the European Medicines Agency delayed approval of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) said minutes from a late-cycle review meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration over its new drug application for reproxalap to treat dry eye disease identified "substantive review issues." Its shares slumped 67%.

Dare Bioscience (DARE) jumped almost 22% after the company completed the first shipment of Xaciato vaginal gel, triggering a $1.8 million milestone payment under its license deal with Organon (OGN).

