Health Care Sector Update for 10/16/2023: NVAX, ALDX, DARE

October 16, 2023 — 01:47 pm EDT

Health care stocks rose Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index gaining 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.7%.

In corporate news, Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 5.3% after the Financial Times reported that the European Medicines Agency delayed approval of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) said minutes from a late-cycle review meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration over its new drug application for reproxalap to treat dry eye disease identified "substantive review issues." Its shares slumped 67%.

Dare Bioscience (DARE) jumped 22% after the company completed the first shipment of Xaciato vaginal gel, triggering a $1.8 million milestone payment under its license deal with Organon (OGN).

