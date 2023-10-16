Health Care Sector Update for 10/16/2023: BNTX, PFE, HSIC, ESTA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.5% higher, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

BioNTech (BNTX) was over 6% lower after saying it expects to recognize a negative impact of up to 900 million euros ($947.5 million) in Q3 due to the effect of Pfizer's (PFE) inventory write-offs and other charges related to their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty.

Henry Schein (HSIC) was down more than 2% after saying it experienced a cybersecurity incident in a part of its manufacturing and distribution businesses.

Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) was climbing past 4% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its Motiva Flora SmoothSilk tissue expander for the US market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.