Health Care Sector Update for 10/16/2023: BNTX, PFE, HSIC, ESTA, XLV, IBB

October 16, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.5% higher, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

BioNTech (BNTX) was over 6% lower after saying it expects to recognize a negative impact of up to 900 million euros ($947.5 million) in Q3 due to the effect of Pfizer's (PFE) inventory write-offs and other charges related to their COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty.

Henry Schein (HSIC) was down more than 2% after saying it experienced a cybersecurity incident in a part of its manufacturing and distribution businesses.

Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) was climbing past 4% after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared its Motiva Flora SmoothSilk tissue expander for the US market.

