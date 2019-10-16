Health Care Sector Update for 10/16/2019: TXG,CRMD,ABT,NTRA

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.76%

PFE -0.18%

ABT -0.15%

MRK -0.42%

AMGN -0.79%

Health care stocks were closing little changed on Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling slightly more than 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping nearly 0.2% this afternoon.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) 10x Genomics (TXG) climbed almost 5% after a new regulatory filing late Tuesday showed CEO Serge Saxonov Monday exercised options to buy 22,829 shares of the biological diagnostics company's stock priced between $1.07 to $11.48 apiece. Following the combined $80,424 purchase, Saxonov now owns 938,014 10x Genomics shares.

In other sector news:

(+) CorMedix (CRMD) raced 7% higher on Wednesday after the specialty drugmaker said it has successfully completed talks with the US Food and Drug Administration over the chemistry, manufacturing and controls for its Neutrolin drug candidate ahead of the company submitting the new drug application for the prospective medication to prevent infections in adult patients during hemodialysis. The agency and CorMedix have now scheduled a pre-NDA meeting to expedite review of the application, including a potential priority review designation.

(-) Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was ending fractionally lower after the medical device company reported a 5.5% increase in Q3 revenue compared with the same quarter last year, rising to $8.08 billion but narrowly lagging the $8.10 billion analyst mean.

(-) Natera (NTRA) dropped nearly 7% after the genetic testing company late Tuesday announced plans for a $175 million follow-on public offering of its common stock. The company also plans to provide underwriters with a 30-day option to buy up to $26.3 million more of its shares to cover potential overallotments.

