Health Care Sector Update for 10/16/2019: TEVA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, JNJ, MNK, ENDP, RYTM

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +1.32%

PFE: -0.03%

ABT: -2.62%

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Leading health care stocks were mixed pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Opioid-associated players were advancing pre-bell, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) up 3%, Endo International (ENDP) gaining 2%, Mallinckrodt (MNK) surging 8%, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) up more than 1%, as media reports said late Tuesday that drug distributors are engaging in discussions to reach an opioid settlement for $18 billion.

(-) Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM), a developer of treatments for rare genetic disorders, was down almost 7% after pricing an offering 8.11 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.