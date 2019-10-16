Health Care Sector Update for 10/16/2019: CRMD,ABT,NTRA

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were little changed in recent trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling less than 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down almost 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing fractionally.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) CorMedix (CRMD) raced 13% higher on Wednesday after the specialty drugmaker said it has successfully completed talks with the US Food and Drug Administration over the chemistry, manufacturing and controls for its Neutrolin drug candidate ahead of the company submitting the new drug application for the prospective medication to prevent infections in adult patients during hemodialysis. The agency and CorMedix have now scheduled a pre-NDA meeting to expedite review of the application, including a potential priority review designation.

In other sector news:

(-) Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was fractionally lower after the medical device company reported a 5.5% increase in Q3 revenue compared with the same quarter last year, rising to $8.08 billion but narrowly lagging the $8.10 billion analyst mean.

(-) Natera (NTRA) dropped 7% after the genetic testing company late Tuesday announced plans for a $175 million follow-on public offering of its common stock. The company also plans to provide underwriters with a 30-day option to buy up to $26.3 million more of its shares to cover potential overallotments.

