Health Care Sector Update for 10/15/2021: XELA,ANGO,SNOA,LVTX

Health care stocks eased slightly from their earlier intra-day peak this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was continuing to lose ground, sinking 0.6% in late trade.

In company news, Exela Technologies (XELA) was 1.2% higher late in Friday trading after the transaction processing company said it was expanding its relationship with a Medicare Advantage health maintenance organization with the addition of its enterprise digital mailroom solutions suite.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) rose 6.4% after Canaccord Genuity raised its investment rating for the medical and surgical supplies company to buy from hold previously and also increased its price target for the company's stock by $9 to $37 a share.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) was up 4.4% after the drug maker secured Australian extended claims approval for its Nanocyn disinfectant.

Among decliners, LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) dropped 4.4%, reversing a nearly 7% morning gain that followed the US Food and Drug Administration granting its LAVA-051 drug candidate with an orphan drug designation for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

