Health Care Sector Update for 10/15/2021: ASND, LVTX, SNOA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) was gaining 0.53% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently advancing by 0.80%.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND) was climbing past 3% after saying it has initiated the US commercial launch of Skytrofa, or ionapegsomatropin, its treatment for growth failure due to inadequate secretion of internally generated growth hormone.

LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) was rallying by more than 7% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has granted orphan drug designation for LAVA-051, which is intended for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) was gaining nearly 24% after the company and MicroSafe said the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration approved extended claims for the Nanocyn disinfectant and sanitizer.

