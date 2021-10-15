US Markets
ANGO

Health Care Sector Update for 10/15/2021: ANGO,SNOA,LVTX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were advancing this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was sinking 0.4%.

In company news, AngioDynamics (ANGO) rose 6.5% after Canaccord Genuity raised its investment rating for the medical and surgical supplies company to buy from hold previously and also increased its price target for the company's stock by $9 to $37 a share.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) climbed 4.4% after the drug maker secured Australian extended claims approval for its Nanocyn disinfectant.

Among decliners, LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) has turned 1.3% lower, reversing a nearly 7% morning gain that followed the US Food and Drug Administration granting its LAVA-051 drug candidate with an orphan drug designation for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANGO SNOA LVTX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular