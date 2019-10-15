Health Care Sector Update for 10/15/2019: SENS,RETA,CGC,WEED.TO,JNJ

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +1.62%

PFE +0.81%

ABT +3.26%

MRK +0.44%

AMGN +0.88%

Health care stocks rose this afternoon, supported by sector heavyweight Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) earlier reporting above-consensus adjusted Q3 earnings and revenue. At last look, the NYSE Health Care Index was climbing almost 1.9% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up more than 1.9% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was posting a 1.7% advance in late trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS) rose nearly 9% after the specialty drugmaker Tuesday said it has dosed the first patient in a phase IIb study evaluating whether its PB2452 monoclonal antibody can reverse the effects of a popular anti-clotting drug used during emergency surgeries or to slow severe bleeding. The double-blind study will enroll around 200 older adults aged 50 to 80 years old and randomized so about 150 of the patients will receive an intravenous infusion of PB2452 while the remaining patients will receive a placebo in their IVs. The primary endpoint of the trial will be the reversal of the antiplatelet properties of ticagrelor as measured by Accriva Diagnostics' VerifyNow PRUTest biomarker test.

In other sector news:

(+) Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) jumped more than 56% on Tuesday after the company said it will seek regulatory approvals in the US and overseas for its omaveloxolone drug candidate after the prospective neuromuscular treatment met its primary endpoint of improved symptoms compared with a placebo during phase II testing. The observed progress increased over the course of the treatment, the company said, with the largest amelioration coming after 48 weeks of treatment.

(+) Senseonics Holdings (SENS) climbed almost 10% after the medical technology company late Monday said Blue Cross Blue Shield, through its Health Care Service Corp, would begin coverage of the company's Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system on Tuesday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the fourth-largest health insurer in the US, operating health care plans and serving over 16 million members in five states.

(+) Canopy Growth (CGC) was posting a 6% advance in late trade after the Canadian medical and recreational cannabis company Tuesday announced the sale of 42 million AusCann Group Holdings shares for CAD0.15 apiece, liquidating its entire 13.2% stake in the Australian medical cannabis company.

