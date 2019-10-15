Health Care Sector Update for 10/15/2019: SENS,RETA,CGC

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +2.11%

PFE +1.08%

ABT +2.71%

MRK +0.22%

AMGN +0.30%

Health care stocks were rising this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing more than 1.7% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 1.8% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was posting a 1.8% advance in recent trade.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Senseonics Holdings (SENS) climbed 12.6% after the medical technology company late Monday said Blue Cross Blue Shield, through its Health Care Service Corp, would begin coverage of the company's Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system on Tuesday. Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the fourth-largest health insurer in the US, operating health care plans and serving over 16 million members in five states.

In other sector news:

(+) Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) jumped more than 60% on Tuesday after the company said it will seek regulatory approvals in the US and overseas for its omaveloxolone drug candidate after the prospective neuromuscular treatment met its primary endpoint of improved symptoms compared with a placebo during phase II testing. The observed progress increased over the course of the treatment, the company said, with the largest amelioration coming after 48 weeks of treatment.

(+) Canopy Growth (CGC) was posting a nearly 6% advance after the Canadian medical and recreational cannabis company Tuesday announced the sale of 42 million AusCann Group Holdings shares for CAD0.15 apiece, liquidating its entire 13.2% stake in the Australian medical cannabis company.

