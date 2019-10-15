Health Care Sector Update for 10/15/2019: RETA, APHA, UNH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +2.01%

PFE: +0.14%

ABT: Flat

MRK: +0.20%

AMGN: Flat

Leading health care stocks were mostly advancing pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA), which was surging more than 46% after the company said it plans to seek regulatory approvals for marketing its treatment for Friedreich's ataxia in the US and internationally, saying results of its study of omaveloxolone represent a "truly historic moment."

(+) Aphria (APHA) was advancing more than 16% as the cannabis company posted fiscal Q1 earnings of $0.07 per share, down from $0.09 per share in the same period a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.02 per share.

(+) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was climbing by more that 4% after it reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $3.88 per share, up from $3.41 per share in the prior-year quarter, and higher than the $3.76 per share average earnings estimate compiled by Capital IQ.

