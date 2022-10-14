Health Care Sector Update for 10/14/2022: UNH,NVOS,NVO,FMTX,IMRA

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both sinking 0.6%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 1.1%.

In company news, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was hanging on for a nearly 1% gain late in Friday trading after the health care insurer reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $5.79 per share, improving on a $4.52 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.35 per share. Revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30 topped Street views and the company also raised its FY22 earnings outlook.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) plunged Friday, at one point sinking almost 57% to a record low of $0.325 per share, after the primary health care chain overnight priced a $2 million public offering of 4 million shares at $0.50 each, or 33.3% under Thursday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of three-year warrants to buy another share exercisable at $0.50 per share.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) declined 1% after the Danish drug maker Friday said it has closed on its $960 million purchase of Forma Therapeutics (FMTX), with investors receiving $20 in cash for each of their Forma shares.

IMARA (IMRA) jumped more than 41% higher after the biopharmaceuticals company agreed to merge with precision oncology firm Enliven Therapeutics through an upcoming stock swap providing IMARA investors with about 16% of the combined companies, which will become Enliven Therapeutics and trade using the EVLN ticker symbol.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.