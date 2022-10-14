Health Care Sector Update for 10/14/2022: NVOS,NVO,FMTX,IMRA

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both sinking 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was dropping 1.3%.

In company news, Novo Integrated Sciences (NVOS) plunged Friday, at one point sinking almost 59% to a record low of $0.31 per share, after the primary health care chain overnight priced a $2 million public offering of 4 million shares at $0.50 each, or 33.3% under Thursday's closing price. Investors also received an equal number of three-year warrants to buy another share exercisable at $0.50 per share.

Novo Nordisk (NVO) declined nearly 1% after the Danish drug maker Friday said it has closed on its $960 million purchase of Forma Therapeutics (FMTX), with investors receiving $20 in cash for each of their Forma shares.

IMARA (IMRA) jumped out to a nearly 40% gain after the biopharmaceuticals company agreed to merge with precision oncology firm Enliven Therapeutics through an upcoming stock swap providing IMARA investors with about 16% of the combined companies, which will become Enliven Therapeutics and trade using the EVLN ticker symbol.

