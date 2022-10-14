US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 10/14/2022: IMRA, BGNE, TVTX, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were higher premarket Friday. The iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was advancing by 1.2% and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 1% recently.

IMARA (IMRA) jumped by more than 41% after the company and Enliven Therapeutics said they have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal, with the merged entity expected to have roughly $300 million of cash and cash equivalents at closing.

BeiGene (BGNE) was up more than 3% after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, or CHMP, has recommended approval of Brukinsa to treat adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, or CLL, a life-threatening cancer.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) was more than 2% lower after saying it expects a three-month extension by the US Food and Drug Administration to review its New Drug Application for sparsentan to treat IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease.

