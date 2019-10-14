Health Care Sector Update for 10/14/2019: IMRN, CERC, AYTU, FLXN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.02%

PFE: Flat

ABT: +0.21%

MRK: -0.63%

AMGN: +0.37%

Health care heavyweights were mixed in Monday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Immuron (IMRN), which was gaining more than 8% after saying total global sales for its gastrointestinal and digestive health supplement Travelan rose 54% to AUD751,000 ($504,000) in Q1 of fiscal 2020.

(+) Cerecor (CERC) was more than 2% higher after it agreed to sell its portfolio of pediatric-based products to Aytu BioScience (AYTU) in a deal valued in excess of $32 million. Aytu BioScience was recently advancing by over 6%.

(-) Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) was declining by more than 4% as the US Food and Drug Administration is delaying its decision on the company's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis pain of the knee.

