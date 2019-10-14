Health Care Sector Update for 10/14/2019: CTST,APYX,FLXN,AGN,ABBV

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.41%

PFE +0.43%

ABT +0.23%

MRK +0.43%

AMGN +1.26%

Health care stocks were slightly lower in late trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index and shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 as a group both slipping fractionally. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was posting a nearly 0.3% advance.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) CannTrust Holdings (CTST) surged 15.6% on Monday after the Canadian medical and recreational marijuana producer said it would destroy over $49 million in inventory and more than $9 million in biological assets to regain compliance after Health Canada Sept. 17 suspended its licenses to produce and sell cannabis when it was found to be allegedly cultivating pot in unlicensed rooms. The company said the move will free up capacity for remediation measures and to store material that has been grown and processed since receiving its Health Canada licenses in April.

In other sector news:

(+) Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) climbed over 3% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday said the US Food and Drug Administration was postponing a decision while the agency works to complete its review of the company's supplemental new drug application for its Zilretta intra-articular injection to manage osteoarthritis knee pain. The company wants to revise the product label based on phase IIIb clinical data that evaluated repeat administration of Zilretta in patients with knee pain.

(+) Allergan (AGN) was narrowly lower shortly before Monday's closing bell. The Irish drugmaker said its shareholders have voted to approve its proposed $63 billion acquisition by American rival AbbVie (ABBV). Under terms of the proposed transaction announced in June, investors will 0.866 of an AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each Allergan share, valuing the target company at $188.24 per share.

(-) Apyx Medical (APYX) was falling nearly 1%, giving back a small, mid-morning gain. The medical device company said it has begun enrolling patients in a trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its Renuvion technology to reduce skin laxity in the neck and submental region. Apyx is expected to include 52 subjects, with a primary endpoint of improved appearance of lax tissue after six months.

