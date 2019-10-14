Health Care Sector Update for 10/14/2019: APYX,FLXN,AGN,ABBV

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ -0.29%

PFE +0.48%

ABT -0.04%

MRK +0.50%

AMGN +1.68%

Health care stocks were posting small gains this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping less than 0.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up fractionally as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was posting an 0.8% advance.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Apyx Medical (APYX) was falling about 1%, giving back a small, mid-morning gain. The medical device company said it has begun enrolling patients in a trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of its Renuvion technology to reduce skin laxity in the neck and submental region. Apyx is expected to include 52 subjects, with a primary endpoint of improved appearance of lax tissue after six months.

In other sector news:

(+) Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) climbed over 5% after the biopharmaceuticals company Monday said the US Food and Drug Administration was postponing a decision while the agency works to complete its review of the company's supplemental new drug application for its Zilretta intra-articular injection to manage osteoarthritis knee pain. The company wants to revise the product label based on phase IIIb clinical data that evaluated repeat administration of Zilretta in patients with knee pain.

(+) Allergan (AGN) was narrowly higher this afternoon, reversing a mid-morning decline. The Irish drugmaker said its shareholders have voted to approve its proposed $63 billion acquisition by American rival AbbVie (ABBV). Under terms of the proposed transaction announced in June, investors will 0.866 of an AbbVie shares and $120.30 in cash for each Allergan share, valuing the target company at $188.24 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.