Health Care Sector Update for 10/13/2023: THTX, UNH, RAD

October 13, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Health care stocks were higher premarket on Friday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.1% while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was up 0.5%.

Theratechnologies (THTX) was down 5% after saying that a study evaluating an intramuscular method of administering Trogarzo to treat adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection missed its primary endpoint.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) reported Q3 adjusted earnings Friday of $6.56 per diluted share, up from $5.79 a year earlier. The company's shares rose 1.4%

Rite Aid (RAD) said late Thursday that due to an ongoing impairment charge analysis, it is delaying the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, according to a regulatory submission to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Rite shares were down 5.1%

