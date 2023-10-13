Health Care Sector Update for 10/13/2023: OM, SAVA, RVMD

Health care stocks were higher Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index adding 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was advancing 0.3%.

In company news, Outset Medical (OM) shares slumped 50% after the company lowered its full-year revenue expectations late Thursday, resulting in a rating downgrade and price target cuts by analysts.

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) said publication by Science magazine of an internal report purporting to be of an investigation conducted by City University of New York alleging "egregious misconduct" by a company collaborator and CUNY faculty member relating to the company's development of simufilam -- its investigative New Drug treatment for Alzheimer's -- was inaccurate and the findings could not be legitimate. Cassava shares were falling almost 13%.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) shares jumped 18% after the company reported "encouraging preliminary clinical data" from the phase 1/1b trials of RMC-6236 and RMC-6291 inhibitors.

