Health Care Sector Update for 10/13/2022: RLMD, WBA, PHG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was down more than 1% and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was slipping past 2%.

Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD) was shedding 78% in value after saying its study evaluating REL-1017 for major depressive disorder "did not" achieve its primary endpoint.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.80 per diluted share, down from $1.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.77. Walgreens Boots Alliance was recently up 1%.

Royal Philips (PHG) said it has expanded its ClarifEye augmented reality surgical navigation product in Japan. Royal Philips was trading slightly lower in premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.