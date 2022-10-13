Health Care Sector Update for 10/13/2022: INMD,BIIB,VECT

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 1.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 2.3%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 1.8%.

In company news, InMode (INMD) rose over 13% after the medical device company Thursday projected Q3 results exceeding Wall Street forecasts and also raised its FY22 revenue outlook above the analysts' mean. It now sees revenue this year in a range of $445 million to $450 million, up from $425 million to $435 million previously and topping the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $426.5 million in FY22 revenue.

Biogen (BIIB) climbed 6.1%, pacing gains for companies in the Nasdaq Composite index following a Stifel upgrade of the specialty drugmaker to buy from hold coupled with a $76 increase in its price target for Biogen shares to $299. Morgan Stanley also raised its price target for Biogen by $36 to $321 and reiterated its overweight stock rating.

VectivBio (VECT) climbed more than 19% after reporting positive interim data for its apraglutide drug candidate during phase 2 testing, with adult patients with short bowel syndrome demonstrating a 50% reduction in their need for parenteral support six months after their initial treatments with the synthetic peptide analog.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.