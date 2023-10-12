Health Care Sector Update for 10/12/2023: WBA, RVLP, TTOO

Health care stocks were declining Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.6% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) fell 1.8%.

In company news, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) on Thursday reported mixed fiscal Q4 results impacted by lower COVID-19 vaccine and testing volumes. Its shares rose past 5.3%.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) shares sank 65% after it said Thursday that some of its subsidiaries filed for prepackaged Chapter 11 change of control to the lenders.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) said Thursday its board has authorized a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. Its shares tumbled almost 44%.

