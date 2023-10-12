News & Insights

US Markets
GTH

Health Care Sector Update for 10/12/2023: GTH, SRRK, DNA, XLV, IBB

October 12, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Health care stocks were steady pre-bell Thursday as the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) and iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were each recently inactive.

Genetron Holdings (GTH) was gaining more than 27% in value amid a definitive agreement under which Genetron New Co. Ltd. will be merged into the company. The transaction implies an equity value for Genetron Holdings of about $126 million.

Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) was climbing past 9% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 12.4 million common shares at $6.85 per share for expected gross proceeds of about $85 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) and food technology company QL AG are partnering to develop dairy proteins through fermentation. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings was up more than 1% in recent premarket activity.

