Health Care Sector Update for 10/12/2023: EDSA, RVLP, TTOO

Health care stocks declined late Thursday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) dropping 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) slumped 2.1%.

In corporate news, Edesa Biotech (EDSA) said Thursday it entered into a $10 million revolving credit facility agreement with Par Nijhawan, the company's chief executive officer and founder. Its shares soared 81%.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) shares tumbled 61% after the company said some of its subsidiaries filed for prepackaged Chapter 11 change of control to the lenders.

T2 Biosystems (TTOO) said Thursday its board has authorized a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. Its shares tumbled 44%.

