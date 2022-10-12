Health Care Sector Update for 10/12/2022: OMI,MRNA,MRK,BGNE,JNJ,NEOG

Health care stocks were drifting slightly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) dropping 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was climbing 0.8% in late trade.

In company news, Owens & Minor (OMI) dropped almost 35% after the medical and surgical supplies company said it likely generated Q3 net income in a range of $0.39 to $0.41 per share, trailing the Capital IQ consensus call for the three months ended Sept. 30 by at least $0.10 per share. The company Wednesday also said it promoted Senior Vice President Alexander Bruni to chief financial officer, succeeding Andrew Long, who is becoming the chief executive of its products and healthcare services segment.

To the upside, Neogen (NEOG) gained 5% after a regulatory filing overnight showed CFO Steven Quilan Tuesday bought 5,000 shares at $11.63 each, with the $58,150 purchase increasing his direct stake in the diagnostic test kit company to 32,722 shares.

Moderna (MRNA) raced 8% higher after saying Merck (MRK) Wednesday has exercised an option to jointly commercialize its messenger RNA-4157/V940 personalized cancer vaccine candidate, triggering a $250 million payment to Moderna. The companies are expecting to release initial results from phase 2 testing a combination of mRNA-4157/V940 and Merck's Keyruda immuno-oncology drug in patients with high-risk melanoma before the end of 2022.

BeiGene (BGNE) climbed almost 21% after Wednesday saying final data from a phase 3 trial of its Brukinsa oncology drug showed superior progression-free-survival in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma compared with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Imbruvica cancer medication. The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide on the company's supplemental new drug application for Brukinsa by Jan. 20.

