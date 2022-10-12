Health Care Sector Update for 10/12/2022: OMI, MRNA, PHG, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was 0.20% higher and the iShares Biotechnology Index (IBB) was up 0.70% recently.

Owens & Minor (OMI) was down more than 16% after it lowered its adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2022 to between $2.50 and $2.60 per share from a previous range of $2.85 to $3.15 per share. The company also said it expects Q3 adjusted net income of $0.39 per share to $0.41 per share.

Moderna (MRNA) gained nearly 13% after saying Merck (MRK) has exercised its option to collaborate on developing and commercializing personalized cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940. Merck will pay Moderna $250 million to exercise the option.

Royal Philips (PHG) fell by more than 11% after saying it expects Q3 sales of about 4.3 billion euros ($4.18 billion), with a 5% decline in comparable sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.