Health Care Sector Update for 10/12/2022: MRNA,MRK,BGNE,JNJ,NEOG

Health care stocks were narrowly mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.1% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) rising 0.1%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Moderna (MRNA) raced nearly 10% higher after saying Merck (MRK) Wednesday has exercised an option to jointly commercialize its messenger RNA-4157/V940 personalized cancer vaccine candidate, triggering a $250 million payment to Moderna. The companies are expecting to release initial results from phase 2 testing a combination of mRNA-4157/V940 and Merck's Keyruda immuno-oncology drug in patients with high-risk melanoma before the end of 2022.

BeiGene (BGNE) climbed almost 17% after Wednesday saying final data from a phase 3 trial of its Brukinsa oncology drug showed superior progression-free-survival in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma compared with Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Imbruvica cancer medication. The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide on the company's supplemental new drug application for Burkina by Jan. 20.

Neogen (NEOG) gained 5.7% after a regulatory filing overnight showed chief financial officer Steven Quilan Tuesday bought 5,000 shares at $11.63 apiece, with the $58,150 purchase increasing his direct stake in the diagnostic test kit company to 32,722 shares.

