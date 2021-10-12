Health Care Sector Update for 10/12/2021: GSK, INMD, CVAC, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging higher premarket Tuesday with the Health Care SPDR (XLV) recently climbing by 0.18%, while the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was flat.

GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) consumer healthcare unit is interesting private equity firms in what could be a $54 billion buyout, according to Bloomberg News. Advent International, Blackstone Inc. (BX), Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), CVC Capital Partners, KKR & Co. (KKR), and Permira were cited as potential buyers by unnamed sources, Bloomberg News said. GlaxoSmithKline was up almost 3% in recent trading.

InMode (INMD) was rallying past 11% after saying it expects Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.53 to $0.54 per share. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ project EPS of $0.32.

CureVac (CVAC) was shedding over 13% in value after saying it is withdrawing its first-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, from regulatory review by the European Medicines Agency, and instead plans to direct its COVID-19 vaccine development efforts toward creation of a second-generation mRNA vaccine candidate in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.